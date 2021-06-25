Therapist Jennifer Bradford is passionate about helping women navigate their lives

Photography by Liesbeth Powers. It took a while for Jennifer Bradford to settle on a career path. As a child, she thought she wanted to be a teacher, like her mom, or perhaps a dentist or marine biologist. But those ideas only lasted until high school. Then an AP psychology course sparked her interest in becoming a psychologist who worked in state hospitals. After interning at a facility near Norman, she decided against it. Later, while working toward her master’s degree at the University of Oklahoma, she started helping at the student counseling center and thought she wanted to pursue college counseling.