Edwards signs bill requiring kindergarten in La.

A bill signed this week by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will require school students to attend kindergarten as the first step in their K-12 education. Senate Bill 10, which was introduced in February, passed the state Senate unanimously, 38-0, and was approved by the state House of Representatives, 70-32. It was sponsored by Sen. Cleo Fields, a Baton Rouge Democrat and chair of the Senate Education Committee. The bill had bipartisan support with 51 co-sponsors between the Senate and House.