Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Amazon hydropower plant contributes significant greenhouse emissions: study

By Mauro Pimentel, Philip VAN SLOOTEN
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7NBu_0afQPjCU00
View of the Belo Monte Hydroelectric Power Plant in Altamira, Para State, Brazil /AFP/File

When climate researcher Dailson Bertassoli went to measure greenhouse gas emissions at the Belo Monte hydropower plant in Brazil, the first thing he noticed was the bubbles.

Developers have built hundreds of hydroelectric plants in the Amazon basin to take advantage of the allegedly "green" energy generated by its complex of rivers.

But climate researchers now know hydropower is not as good for the environment as once assumed. Though no fossil fuels are burned, the reservoirs release millions of tons of methane and carbon dioxide as vegetation decays underwater.

So called run-of-river (ROR) dams like Belo Monte along the Xingu River, which have smaller reservoirs and channels allowing reduced river flow, were meant to address the problem, but a study Friday in Science Advances found that has not been the case.

Bertassoli's team studied methane and carbon dioxide emissions during Belo Monte's first two years of operation and compared the results to levels prior to the reservoirs being filled, finding a threefold increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

"Once you have the flooding of dry land, the organic matter that was trapped in the soil starts to degrade," the professor of geology and climate change at the University of Sao Paulo told AFP.

These were the source of the bubbles he saw at one of the plant's reservoirs.

"Instead of a natural river, we now have a reactor that favors the production of methane," he added.

And as fellow author and climate researcher Henrique Sawakuchi pointed out, these "smaller" reservoirs are still quite large, with the largest on a partly dammed river where dead trees stand starkly white amid vast stagnant green channels.

Sawakuchi's brother Andre Sawakuchi, a University of Sao Paulo professor focusing on climate change and river systems who also participated in the study, added that this analysis highlights two issues to consider when building hydropower plants in the region.

One is the local environmental impact on aquatic species unique to the area," he told AFP. "The other is the social impact to indigenous communities that live along the river."

- Checkered history -

Indigenous and environmental groups protested the Belo Monte's proposed construction back in the 1990s, causing it to be abandoned before being revived again as an ROR plant in 2011.

Environmental groups protested the loss of the forest that had to be cleared for the site while indigenous groups resisted the loss of flooded land and redirected or siphoned natural river flow.

Andre Sawakuchi argues it is important to keep the Amazon flowing, despite increasing energy needs, and not to "disrupt this natural cycle with hydropower plants of any type.

"This is the pulse of the river," he said. "With a hydroplant, there is no more pulse."

The authors concluded in their study that if Brazil must continue to build ROR dams along the Amazon, then it is important to at least avoid flooding vegetation, thereby increasing greenhouse gases.

A 2019 study by the Environmental Defense Fund found that some of the world's hydropower plants are carbon sinks -- meaning they take in more carbon through photosynthesis by organisms living in the water than they emit through decomposition -- while others are net emitters.

"There is no utopia here," Bertassoli said. "Especially for countries that look so hard at hydropower as a sustainable 'green' answer to their energy needs."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#River Basin#Afp File#Science Advances#The Belo Monte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Related
Economyfreightwaves.com

Amazon report: Emissions are up, carbon intensity is down

Amazon’s carbon emissions went up in 2020, but its carbon intensity went down, according to the company’s recent sustainability report. Amazon’s overall carbon emissions increased by 19% in 2020, the report said. This is not surprising considering the company’s emissions from direct operations alone increased by 67% year over year. That is at least partly due to the increased demand for e-commerce and the growth of the business during 2020.
Energy IndustryThegardenisland.com

Electric vehicles could significantly reduce CO2 emissions by 2050

MANOA — A faculty member at the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa predicts electric vehicles’ renewable-energy goals will be met, but a Kaua‘i EV expert disputes the goal end date. Adoption of electric vehicles and faster generation of renewable energy by 2050 will result in 99% less fossil fuel consumed...
Worcester, MAumassmed.edu

Geothermal heating and cooling system to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in new UMMS building

Before the foundation is poured or the first piece of structural steel is set for the new education and research building on the UMass Medical School Worcester campus, work has begun on a geothermal heating and cooling system that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the building by 55 percent compared to serving its HVAC needs exclusively with the campus power plant.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Sustainable finance: mobilizing capital to achieve climate goals

Shifting to renewables is part of Enel's strategic commitment to meeting key climate-related sustainable development goals. Since launching its first green bond in 2017, the energy group has accelerated sustainable investments. This sustainability-linked financial strategy shows how an innovative approach is achieving tangible results. In 2014 Enel kicked off a...
EconomyEos

Getting to the Bottom of Trawling’s Carbon Emissions

Bottom trawling, a controversial fishing practice in which industrial boats drag weighted nets through the water and along the ocean floor, can unintentionally dig up seafloor ecosystems and release sequestered carbon within the sediments. For the first time, researchers have attempted to estimate globally how this fishing technique may be remineralizing stored carbon that, as the seabed is tilled, ends up back in the water column and possibly the atmosphere, where it would contribute to climate change.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Energy Storage Boom Drives Vanadium Use In Long-Duration Battery Applications: Vanitec

While the majority of current vanadium demand remains underwritten by the steel industry, as an additive to strengthen various grades of steel, a growing segment for vanadium demand is opening up for its use in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) - large-scale, long-duration battery storage systems, which are aimed at supporting large, utility and commercial-scale renewable energy projects.
Scienceearth.com

Ozone alters the behavior of plant roots

Rising temperatures and ozone levels are changing the way that plant roots interact with the soil and promoting carbon loss, according to a new study from NC State University. The researchers found that both climate factors have a detrimental effect on soybean plant roots, in particular, and their symbiotic relationship with microorganisms in the soil.
EnvironmentScience News

Why planting tons of trees isn’t enough to solve climate change

Trees are symbols of hope, life and transformation. They’re also increasingly touted as a straightforward, relatively inexpensive, ready-for-prime-time solution to climate change. When it comes to removing human-caused emissions of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide from Earth’s atmosphere, trees are a big help. Through photosynthesis, trees pull the gas out...
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Renewable Energy Market is Going to Boom | Alstom, ABB, Enel Green Power

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Renewable Energy Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Renewable Energy Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Renewable Energy market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Renewable Energy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
AgricultureFuturity

To sequester carbon, leave crop leftovers to rot?

Plant materials that lie to rot in soil makes good compost and play a key role in sequestering carbon, research finds. For quite some time, farmers and researchers have been focusing on how to bind carbon to soil. Doing so makes food crops more nutritious and increases yields. However, because carbon is converted into CO2 when it enters the atmosphere, there is a significant climate benefit to capturing carbon in soil as well.
EnvironmentYubaNet

More carbon dioxide will dry world’s rainforests

Brazilian scientists have identified a new way to take the rain out of the rainforest. All the world has to do is to make sure more carbon dioxide reaches the trees − half as much again as today. The effect will be stark: it will be roughly the same as...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Organic vs. conventional farming: Which has lower environmental impacts?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Swedish Food Agency (Svenska Livsmedelsverket SLV) recently published a report on a many-faceted breakdown of environmental effects in farming per one kilogram of farming product. This report was also discussed in an opinion piece in the Sweden’s largest newspaper, Dagens Nyheter (under the title “Organic farming has never been better for the environment”).
Environmentluxurylaunches.com

‘The lake feels like a hot tub’ – Locals in upstate New York are furious as a power plant for a massive Bitcoin mining operation is heating their lake and emitting huge amounts of greenhouse gases.

While Bitcoin mining is a popular and increasingly profitable trend, it may not be the best for the environment. Or at least that’s what the residents of this New York vicinity seem to be claiming. According to them, the mining operations have caused the largest of the Finger Lakes in upstate New York to heat up unnaturally.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

80% less greenhouse emissions generated: The world’s first cell-based, lab grown meat factory just opened in Israel

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Israeli biotech company Future Meat has opened what it claims to be the “world’s first industrial cultured meat facility,” a watershed moment in the development of futuristic meat alternative products.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Citizens pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2050

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2050, aligning with recommendations set in the Paris Climate Agreement. The parent company of Citizens Bank announced its emissions goals in a report published June 29. The 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighted a number...
EconomyNature.com

Decoupling density from tallness in analysing the life cycle greenhouse gas emissions of cities

The UN estimate 2.5 billion new urban residents by 2050, thus further increasing global greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions and energy demand, and the environmental impacts caused by the built environment. Achieving optimal use of space and maximal efficiency in buildings is therefore fundamental for sustainable urbanisation. There is a growing belief that building taller and denser is better. However, urban environmental design often neglects life cycle GHG emissions. Here we offer a method that decouples density and tallness in urban environments and allows each to be analysed individually. We test this method on case studies of real neighbourhoods and show that taller urban environments significantly increase life cycle GHG emissions (+154%) and low-density urban environments significantly increase land use (+142%). However, increasing urban density without increasing urban height reduces life cycle GHG emissions while maximising the population capacity. These results contend the claim that building taller is the most efficient way to meet growing demand for urban space and instead show that denser urban environments do not significantly increase life cycle GHG emissions and require less land.

Comments / 0

Community Policy