Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Week in review: summer bummer edition

By Austin Bailey
Posted by 
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While editor Lindsey Millar lounges seaside, Max Brantley and Austin Bailey chew on the news of the week: racism, justice, the delta variant and those perfect churros from Mercado San Jose.

arktimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

 https://arktimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Bummer#San Jose#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesthelocalpalate.com

Summer Mains from our Special Recipe Edition

Summer means never turning on the oven. Get inspired to fire up the grill with our round up of quick and easy meals that hit all the protein high notes. From Big Green Egg’s The Flavors of the Caribbean. Athens Hot Dog. From Shai Farigan, YAFO Kitchen, Charlotte, North Carolina.
Drinksliquor.com

Bruichladdich Black Art 1994 Edition 8.1 Single Malt Scotch Review

Black Art is an ongoing series of limited-edition releases from Bruichladdich—that much we know. Beyond that, and the ages of the whiskies, we don’t know a whole lot. And that’s how its master distillers (Jim McEwan, who was succeeded by Adam Hannett) want it. Nothing is revealed of how these whiskies were matured or in what kind of casks they were finished. What matters, they say, is how they taste. And this eighth edition of Black Art tastes delicious.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Whataburger introduces a new limited edition summer shake

Whataburger is going all in for summer flavors with the arrival of a brand new, limited edition milkshake. And it is all about those peaches!. It is a classic flavor of summer and it will only be available for a short period of time. So what is this summer shake flavor that Whataburger is giving us? It’s a Peaches & Cream milkshake of course.
Boulder, COboulderjewishnews.org

Weekly Edition: July 2nd, 2021

Shabbat shalom! We’ve officially made it halfway through 2021. What a year it has been, and it’s only half over. BJN welcomes new advertiser “Ali Roth Writes” with a 4 Questions interview. If you need a new resume, Ali could be your go-to solution. The Boulder JCC announced their second Summer Outdoor Movie event, “When Harry Met Sally” next Thursday night.
stowindependent.com

Last edition before summer break!

SUBSCRIBERS – check your address label for your expiration date! This is the last paper in June!. To subscribe or Renew: www.stowindependent.com/subscription-payments. AND when you subscribe or renew, you will be entered to win a $50 Gulf Gas Gift Card!!. Like this:. Category: News.
ehn.org

Our annual summer reading list, 2021 edition

We are proud to present EHN's 2021 summer reading list. With life returning to some normalcy this summer, hopefully you're all taking some time for reflection, self-care, and .... reading! Our staff suggestions are not necessarily environmental (we get enough of that during our day jobs) and are sure to keep you glued to your hammock, beach chair, or couch.
Traverse City, MInorthernexpress.com

Walloon Writers Review’s Latest Edition Out Now

The timing couldn’t be more perfect: Our annual North of the 45th issue just so happened to follow the release of the sixth edition of Walloon Writers Review, the annual literary compendium of poetry, short stories, and nature photography inspired by the natural surroundings of northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Guest edited by Petoskey and Mackinac Island resident and WWR associate editor Glen Young, in collaboration with founding editor Jennifer Huder, the 104-page edition — available in print, and for the first time, a digital version — features the work of more than a dozen Michigan (or Michigan-loving) authors and artists, plus a special section penned entirely by award-winning young authors. A great addition to your own bookshelf, or a treasured (and affordable: $14.95!) gift for friends and family whose heart remains in northern Michigan, you can pick up a copy from local independent booksellers like McLean & Eakin in Petoskey, Between the Covers in Harbor Springs, Saturn Booksellers in Gaylord, or Horizon Books in Traverse City and Cadillac or order one through bookshop.org. To learn more or find out how to submit your own creative work at walloonwriters.com.
New York City, NYStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines: Long, Hot Summer Edition

Our brain was so fried yesterday on account of the heat that we thought we’d take a powder and just get to the news:. The 71-year-old cyclist killed by a USPS driver on Monday was set to retire in August. He was the seventh cyclist run killed so far this year, and it is only the beginning of what promises to be a long, hot summer. (Streetsblog, NYDN)
Video GamesIGN

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review, Part 2 - Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect Legendary Edition - Mass Effect 2 reviewed on Xbox Series X by Dan Stapleton. Also available on Xbox One, PlayStation, and PC. Mass Effect 2 Legendary Edition remains the highpoint in an amazing trilogy, and its 4K makeover allows its graphics to hold up nearly as well as its strong gameplay, excellent story, and fantastic characters. With the DLC smoothly integrated into the flow of the campaign, this epic sci-fi RPG contains dozens of hours of exciting missions that explore the interesting backstories of your teammates and their respective alien cultures. The final couple of hours of the campaign are a truly brilliant culmination of the emotional connections we're led to build with them. If you've played it before it's more than flexible enough to give you a different experience this time, and if you haven't you absolutely should.
techraptor.net

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Definitive Edition Review

Designing and prototyping a fan game, only to have it picked up and made into an officially licensed spin-off sounds like a dream come true to many programmers, though a reality for not many. Jordan Scott, creator of RWBY: Grimm Eclipse, however, actually got a chance to live that dream. After five months in development on the game, it was picked up by Rooster Teeth and now here we are, five years after it first launched with a Nintendo Switch version. Does it still hold up?
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Song Of Horror Complete Edition – PS5, PS4

Protocol Games’ Song of Horror Complete Edition bundles all five episodes into one convenient package. Well, kind of convenient. Make sure you’ve got the 1.01 update before playing, otherwise you’ll be experiencing another kind of horror. If you, like me, enjoy a couple of gothic novels, then Song of Horror...
Celebrationsskiddle.com

BASHMENT SUNDAYS - Summer Day Party Edition

6:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 8:00pm) Experience island-style extravaganzas each and every Sunday as we deliver the CRAZIEST Bashment party of the Summer 🍹🌴. This event occurred in June 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Bashment Sundays - Summer Edition. Experience island-style extravaganzas each...
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Smallpdf - Scan, sign & edit PDF app review

When technology first started allowing us to use our iPhones and iPads to perform business services or tasks for school, it was limited to one or two functions at a time. For example, you could read a PDF or edit one, but you couldn’t perform numerous PDF functions at once.
Lifestylebranchdistrictlibrary.org

Celebrate Summer Week in Quincy

Stop in the Quincy Branch to share your favorite thing about summer on our board! Choose some sunglasses, a scrath & sniff bookmark, and a popsicle!
Moorhead, MNfargomoorhead.org

Outdoor-lovers Itinerary (Summer Edition)

As the weather in Fargo starts to heat up, so does the fun to be had in the great outdoors! From golf to birding, follow this itinerary for a full three days of outdoor activities in Fargo to take advantage of. Full three-day itinerary. Want to customize this to suit...
New York City, NYPosted by
Bryce Gruber

Massive Seven-Inch Insect Found Throughout New York

If you hate bugs, it's time to look away. Residents of New York and New Jersey may be horrified to learn that a massive, seven-inch bug considers this region home and is in especially plentiful supply this season. That's what happened to Hudson Valley, New York resident Heather Nichols when she found a massive, if not totally confusing, species of fly lounging on her patio table last week.
Arkansas Times

Arkansas River Wild: Samuel Ellis of Rock Town River Outfitters navigated a flood, a pandemic and a ‘Lime scooter epidemic’

In 2017, Arkansas native and outdoor enthusiast Samuel Ellis spent his savings on three kayaks, insurance and a business license and started taking people out on the Arkansas River three at a time for guided sunset tours through downtown Little Rock. Since the establishment of his kayak/bicycle tourism business, Rock Town River Outfitters, he’s confronted Lime scooters, a historic flood and a pandemic. Despite all of these disasters, he’s been able to expand his business. In addition to guided sunset tours through downtown, locals and tourists can rent kayaks and float the Little Maumelle River, rent road or hybrid bikes from the River Market or explore the bike trails at River Mountain Park on mountain bikes from Rock Town’s new location in Two Rivers Park.
San Jose, CAMercury News

Has San Jose cowbird turned into a peeping Tom?

DEAR JOAN: I’m not sure I ever expected to be writing you, but this is a little perplexing. For the second summer in a row, a brown-headed cowbird has taken up residence in our backyard and, from dawn to dusk, sits on the top of the bird feeder attached to our picture window. He stares into our family room all day long and watches our comings and goings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy