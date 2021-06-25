Week in review: summer bummer edition

The timing couldn’t be more perfect: Our annual North of the 45th issue just so happened to follow the release of the sixth edition of Walloon Writers Review, the annual literary compendium of poetry, short stories, and nature photography inspired by the natural surroundings of northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Guest edited by Petoskey and Mackinac Island resident and WWR associate editor Glen Young, in collaboration with founding editor Jennifer Huder, the 104-page edition — available in print, and for the first time, a digital version — features the work of more than a dozen Michigan (or Michigan-loving) authors and artists, plus a special section penned entirely by award-winning young authors. A great addition to your own bookshelf, or a treasured (and affordable: $14.95!) gift for friends and family whose heart remains in northern Michigan, you can pick up a copy from local independent booksellers like McLean & Eakin in Petoskey, Between the Covers in Harbor Springs, Saturn Booksellers in Gaylord, or Horizon Books in Traverse City and Cadillac or order one through bookshop.org. To learn more or find out how to submit your own creative work at walloonwriters.com.