As per last week, we are back once again to have a little chat about the week that was in video games. We still don’t have this setup as a “proper” podcast, but a podcast is what this essentially is. Look out for a full podcast launch in the near future, where hopefully the show will have an actual name, plus musical jingles and things to make you think we’re a professional outlet and not a bunch of people in casual clothes broadcasting out of bedrooms.