Q: What tips do you have to keep my organization connected in a hybrid work environment?. A: If your employees and teams rely heavily on one another to get work accomplished, they should be staying connected, at least in small-group and one-to-one interactions, out of necessity. However, if most employees do relatively independent work, whether they are at the office or remote, you should be more intentional about providing avenues for them to stay connected to each other and to other parts of the organization.