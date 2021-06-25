Cancel
Travel

Going-to-the-Sun Road opens for cars

By ROB CHANEY
Independent Record
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road opened to full vehicle travel on Friday morning. Motorists can now travel the complete 50 miles between West Glacier and St. Mary over Logan Pass. Opening the full Sun Road also means Glacier Park can increase the number of daily reservation tickets released for the over-mountain travel.

St. Mary
