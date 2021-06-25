Lancaster 11-year-old will attempt to break three Guinness World Records tonight
Jalen Mack, 11, will attempt to break three different Guinness World Records on Friday night at Lancaster County Christian School. The rising LCCS sixth grader will attempt to break three different records for plastic water bottle flipping: most consecutive blindfolded bottle flips (current record: 65), most blindfolded bottle flips in one minute (current record: 37) and the most non-blindfolded bottle flips in one minute, which do not have to be consecutive (current record: 47).lancasteronline.com