Living history and living longer – Preservation Dayton’s historic district walking tours let you step back in time while getting your steps in. The self-guided walking tours of 10 historically-zoned districts highlight the distinctive architecture and historical significance of the unique neighborhoods. From Wilbur and Orville’s brother Lorin’s house in the Wright-Dunbar Village to the Huffman Historic District, which was envisioned by Huffy Bicycle Company founder William Huffman, there are many exceptional neighborhoods to explore throughout Dayton.