Fantasy Football Today: Early round draft road map whether you go zero-RB, RB-heavy or anything in between

A fantasy football mock draft for the 2021 season in a 12-team PPR league to see if going with Travis Kelce in the first round can pay off. While there are still a few weeks until the start of NFL training camp, it may well be time for your fantasy football leagues to start getting underway. And that means your drafts are approaching. There is research to be done and an opinion or two that can be formed still. However, one of the best ways managers can prepare is to dive into a fantasy football mock draft to see how other managers are approaching the 2021 season.