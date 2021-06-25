Experience Arkansas Agriculture: UA Hospitality and Local Food Initiatives

The number one industry in Arkansas is agriculture. Number two? Tourism. And you don’t have tourism without good hospitality. This week Me & McGee Market’s Logan Duval is experiencing Arkansas agriculture with a visit to the Dean of Agriculture, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. There he learns how they are teaching their hospitality students the importance of local. Logan also digs a little deeper into how the campus is sourcing food for it's students and how a farmer education program is creating a community within a community.