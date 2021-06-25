Cancel
Idaho State

You Should NEVER Leave Bottled Water in Your Car, A Reminder From Idaho Power

104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 16 days ago
The nice thing about winter is that when you leave a bottle of water in your car it will still be ice cold the next morning. Leaving bottled water in your car during the summer though can be seriously dangerous - way more than you might think. I don't know...

104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

PICTURES: Bureau of Land Management Extinguish Fire Near Lucky Peak

Boise Fire Department and other agencies assisted the Bureau of Land Management to extinguish a wildfire fire near Lucky Peak and Micron on Friday afternoon and evening. It started near Bonneville Point and is now being called the Bonnie Fire. No cause of the fire has yet to be reported. The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire tells us that the fire burned over 150 acres. Five engines, two bulldozers, three helicopters, and one heavy air tanker were called to the scene. In the pictures below, you can see the smoke, the burned area, both of the helicopters, and the plane that is dumping fire extinguishing material on the site. With the excessive heat and overly dry conditions, it was a situation like this that fire crews were concerned about over the 4th of July. We've managed to get through the fireworks without any significant incidents. However, this brush fire is a bad sign because we are so early into the season. The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire wanted to contain this fire as quickly as possible because weather conditions will only worsen over the next several days. The National Weather Service has already issued excessive heat warnings for the Treasure Valley over the next 3-7 days. Dry conditions and camping often have bad results. Just two days ago, the Bureau of Land Management sent a helicopter crew to help fight a fire in Oregon in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Today's fire is yet another reminder to be cautious while spending time outdoors.
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Amy’s A Hero After Hearing Someone Yell “Help” From Gas Station Bathroom

Amy went on a road trip over the holiday weekend and ended up becoming someone's hero. She stopped at a gas station in Kentucky and heard faint sounds of someone yelling "Help!" and "Is anyone there?" The person kept saying that from the gas station bathroom. Amy was brave enough to just walk into the bathroom and told the stranger she was there. That's when the stranger was so thankful and said she really needed toilet paper. While Amy says the whole situation was a little dramatic, she totally understands that the stranger was in a bit of a helpless situation.
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Bear Cools Off In Northern Idaho Kiddie Pool

It's THAT hot this summer... Even bears are looking for a cool place to lay down and relax. Check out this video from Northern Idaho!. Greg Massey of Priest River, Idaho put a kiddie pool in his backyard and setup a camera thinking he might catch some wildlife drinking out of it; "I thought I would get a deer, elk, moose or something drinking out of it," he told KXLY-TV. Instead, he was surprised to find a whole bear laid down in the kiddie pool to cool off. Look, bears need to relax too!
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

Beat the Heat By Exploring This Idaho Ice Cave That’s a Chilly 28° Year Round

It's likely that later on today, we're going to set a record for the most consecutive days of triple digit temperatures in Boise since 1940s. The previous record is nine. It happened in 2003, 2006, 2015 and this year. If we hit 100 degrees today, that will make it a record 10. It's been so oppressively hot, that even some of the activities we normally look to for relief aren't providing much. We can't speak for you, but the pools in our neighborhood feel like bath water. On top of that, the hot temperatures and direct sunlight are negatively impacting the chlorine levels in many pools. Pool maintenance crews are struggling to keep up with the demand in the midst of a nationwide chlorine shortage.
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

Here’s How to Kayak to the Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho

Over the last few years kayaking has become one of my favorite ways to get outside on a nice day. There are so many great places around us in Southern Idaho and the entire state of Idaho if you want to do some traveling. I've taken my kayaks to pretty much every location I want to so far, with the exception of two places: I've never been to the Blue Heart Springs and I have yet to kayak all the way to the Shoshone Falls.
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

We Bet You Can Guess Why There’s No 420 HWY Mile Marker Sign in Idaho

Sorry stoners. Although it would make for great memorabilia, there's no 420 HWY mile marker sign here in Idaho for you to steal; I've tired. LOL kidding. There aren't many highways longer than 400 miles in Idaho anyway. The only mile marker sign that was replaced by the Idaho Transportation Department was the one along U.S. Highway 95 with “MILE 419.9," just south of Coeur d’Alene back in 2015.
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

Are You Living Or Existing… An Open Letter To Idaho Residents

July first marks day number 182 of the 365 that some of us will get to experience in the year 2021. We are officially halfway through the year and its hard to believe that so much of it is gone. The interesting thing about it is that the second half of the year will go just as fast and before we know it we will be looking back asking ourselves what happened to 2021.

