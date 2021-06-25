Another bad week for EDD

With more than 45% of the US population now fully vaccinated, we’re well on our way to ending the COVID-19 pandemic — but for millions of Americans, the fallout of the last 15 months will take many more months or even years to recover from. For many people, the most pressing concern is catching up on all the back rent they accumulated over the course of 2020 while they were out of work, but one state might have a solution to this problem. The New York Times reports that California Governor Gavin Newsom is planning to pay off the unpaid rent...