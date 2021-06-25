Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Another bad week for EDD

By CALmatters
Sacramento Observer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CALMATTERS) – California may have reopened, but things are still going south at the Employment Development Department. According to figures released Thursday, the number of unresolved claims pending EDD action for more than 21 days topped 230,000 as of June 19 — a significant uptick from the nearly 223,000 claims backlogged the week before. When you include claims pending certification from jobless Californians, the total backlog tops 1.1 million — a figure essentially unchanged from October 2020. Meanwhile, another 65,000 Californians filed new jobless claims for the week ending June 19, according to federal data released Thursday. That’s a slight decrease from the week before, but it represents nearly 17% of the nation’s total jobless claims — even though California makes up less than 12% of the civilian labor force, said Michael Bernick, a former EDD director and attorney at Duane Morris.

sacobserver.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edd#Edd#Calmatters#Californians#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Disneyland
Related
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

States That Rejected $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.
San Francisco, CANorth Coast Journal

EDD Fiasco Takes a Surprising Turn

Just how dysfunctional is California’s unemployment department?. Apparently so dysfunctional that Bank of America, which since 2010 has had an exclusive contract with the state to deliver unemployment benefits through prepaid debit cards, wants to end the contract — even though the Employment Development Department just renewed it for another two years.
Sacramento, CAkrcrtv.com

EDD resumes work seach requirement to obtain unemployment benefits

SACRAMENTO,Calif. — As California reopens following the pandemic, the Employment Development Department announced Wednesday that starting July 11 Californians who are receiving unemployment benefits should begin looking for work to maintain their eligibility. The department will be sending notices to claimants to inform them of the reinstatement of this requirement...
Public SafetyFOXBusiness

Pandemic unemployment fraud grows another $9M

There have now been almost $54 million in fraudulent unemployment claims in Rhode Island during the coronavirus pandemic, state officials say. The latest total is about $9 million more than in May, with even more victims coming forward in the past month, according to WJAR-TV. State Department of Labor and...
HomelessPosted by
CALMatters

Look up your Golden State Stimulus amount

Lea este artículo en español. California is expanding its Golden State Stimulus program for low-income households to middle-class families. Under a new budget that Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign, state lawmakers agreed to spend $8.1 billion to help out millions of working families. That comes on top of $3.8 billion sent out earlier this year to low-income families, including undocumented workers, bringing the total package to $11.9 billion — unprecedented for any state.
EconomyPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team goes in-depth on EDD unemployment payment delay

Hundreds of thousands of Californians continue to wait to get unemployment benefits that they are owed. Valley resident Nicky Faeth was one of them. "I felt like I was a guinea pig and I went through all of the hurdles in order to just make things happen," Faeth says. Faeth found out her benefits had The post I-Team goes in-depth on EDD unemployment payment delay appeared first on KESQ.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Thomas Smith

Unemployed Californians Must Look For Work Starting in July, EDD Says

When a person applies for unemployment in California, they normally have to certify that they’re actively looking for work. During the Covid-19 pandemic, however, California temporarily suspended that requirement, starting in March of 2020. Californians who were out of work during the pandemic could collecting unemployment even if they weren’t actively seeking a new job.
Economypeakofohio.com

$300 Weekly Unemployment Supplements Ending June 26th

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is reminding Ohioans that the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program will end in Ohio on June 26. This federal program has provided an additional $300 a week to all eligible claimants receiving unemployment benefits. “As Governor DeWine has said, when...
House RentPosted by
BGR.com

If you live in this state, the government may pay off all of the rent you owe

With more than 45% of the US population now fully vaccinated, we’re well on our way to ending the COVID-19 pandemic — but for millions of Americans, the fallout of the last 15 months will take many more months or even years to recover from. For many people, the most pressing concern is catching up on all the back rent they accumulated over the course of 2020 while they were out of work, but one state might have a solution to this problem. The New York Times reports that California Governor Gavin Newsom is planning to pay off the unpaid rent...
EconomyAugusta Free Press

New Virginia unemployment claims down this week

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The figure for seasonally unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Virginia was 6,905 for the week ending June 19, a decrease of 944 claimants from the previous week. This brought the total number of claims filed since the March 21, 2020 filing week...
POTUSNew York Post

3.3M workers remain on jobless benefits as weekly claims tick up to 373K

More than 3.3 million Americans are still on traditional state unemployment benefits as the number of people seeking new claims ticked slightly up last week, the feds said Thursday. Continuing claims fell by 145,000 from nearly 3.5 million the week before, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department....
Economythecordovatimes.com

Unemployment insurance fund gets $24M in CARES money

Dunleavy administration officials have deposited $24 million in unobligated federal relief funds in the Alaska Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which has been hard hit by thousands of claims from jobless workers since the novel coronavirus began impacting the state. That $24 million in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and...
California StateVictorville Daily Press

Will Californians get $600+ stimulus checks announced in May? Payments for millions still in limbo.

Two-thirds of California taxpayers still await COVID-19 stimulus checks announced by Gov. Newsom about two months ago – and they likely will have to wait longer. The checks are part of an extension of the Golden State Stimulus program, which originally distributed $3.8 billion to low-income residents in the form of one-time payments of $600, according to the nonprofit Cal Matters. This second set of stimulus checks would provide a one-time payment of $600 to middle-class residents earning up to $75,000, as well as a $500 check to qualifying residents with dependents.
EconomyPosted by
9&10 News

Another 373,000 Americans File for New Unemployment Claims

Even as the job market is appearing to rebound, the number of American filing for unemployment jumped this past week. Claims are up 2,000 from the previous week to 373,000. Unemployment benefit numbers generally track the pace of layoffs, but the number of weekly claims has steadily fallen from 900,000 at the start of the year.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Workers sued after unemployment aid ended early. Some are winning.

Since early May, 26 governors around the U.S. have announced they are shutting off enhanced unemployment benefits, blaming the extra $300 in weekly aid for keeping workers on the sidelines. In several states, workers and their advocates have sued to restore those benefits — successfully in some cases. Judges in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy