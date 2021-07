Microsoft has announced that its Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now available on iPhones and on PC.A new open beta means users can use the xCloud website to stream games directly, using Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Safari on PCs or mobile device to start playing hundreds of games from the Xbox Game Pass library.Games will be streamed at 1080p and up to 60fps, Microsoft says in its blog post, with “more features” coming to “enhance your cloud gaming experience”. Players will have to use an Xbox Wireless Controller, or one of the other supported controllers, such as the Backbone One for iOS.Bringing xCloud...