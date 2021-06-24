2021 Jazz Fest line-up includes Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett, Foo Fighters and more

A portion of the line-up for the 2021 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival was released today, and headliners include Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffet and more. The 2021 Jazz Fest is set to take place on two consecutive weekends, Oct. 8 through Oct. 10 as well as Oct. 15 through Oct. 17. The fall dates are a change from past years when the festival was held in the spring.