Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a truck in San Luis Obispo Friday morning.

The San Luis Obispo fire and police departments responded to a crash Friday morning involving a semi-truck and a bicyclist.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. on Suburban Road at South Higuera Street.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department said the cyclist was traveling north on Higuera when he was hit by the truck which was turning onto Suburban Road. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cyclist has been identified as 61-year-old Salvador Cortez of San Luis Obispo.

Officials said an investigation is underway and the truck driver is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to factors in this crash.

San Luis Obispo police asked the public to avoid the area, but the scene has since cleared.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact SLOPD at 805-781-7317 .

