A gay couple has won a lawsuit against a florist who refused to arrange flowers for the couple because they were gay and doing so would violate her religious beliefs. The florist, Arlene's Flowers, which is owned by Barronelle Stutzman, initially lost the suit but appealed the case to the US Supreme Court, according to ABC News. Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed – the couple who sued the florist – said they hoped the victory in the courts would send a hopeful message to the LGBT+ community. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court judges refused to hear the case....