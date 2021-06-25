Part 2: The Lincolnsville Story – Using Jim Crow Law To Destroy A Black Community
“Go into the background of all of the neglected slum areas in this state at least – find the cause – and the answer is ‘Virginia Law.’ A century of sanitary law evasion; a century of exemption from building codes for Negro tenement investors; an impossible formula for laying sidewalks; a general indifference and callousness of conscience on the part of the city officials are at the bottom of blighted spots.”thenewjournalandguide.com