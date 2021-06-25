Cancel
Defense Business Brief: In-person networking is back; Turkey builds largest wind tunnel; 3D printing advancements and more.

By Marcus Weisgerber
Defense One
 15 days ago

After 14 months in which most of my human interaction with colleagues occurred over webcams, this past month has been, dare I say, a lot more normal. I’ve met sources for lunch, drinks, attended a work-related dinner and, just this week, attended a cocktail party. With pandemic restrictions easing in...

www.defenseone.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#3d Printing#Us Army#National Defense#The Royal Air Force#Chinook#Boeing#Raf#Nextgov#The U S State Department#Saab#Manilla#Turkish Aerospace#737s#Vip#Navy#Lockheed#Pentagon#Covid Era#Us Needs To
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

New Mexico space innovation hub launches with federal funding

WASHINGTON — In partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory, NewSpace New Mexico has launched a new innovation hub in Albuquerque with $11 million in federal funding to facilitate growth in the emerging space industry around Kirtland Air Force Base. NewSpace New Mexico is a nonprofit focused on promoting the...
Medical & Biotechamericanpeoplenews.com

Defense Business Brief: Hicks gives some insight into new Innovation Steering Group; The challenge in hiring shipbuilders; Outreach to small biotech firms and more.

Pentagon leaders are using a new Innovation Steering Group to take stock of many fragmented military efforts to bring new, cutting edge technology to the battlefield. Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks discussed some of her efforts to make sure more military leaders know what’s happening in small innovation teams, like the Air Force Artificial Intelligence Accelerator, at MIT.
Newport News, VAExecutiveBiz

HII Receives $90M Contract Modification for US, UK Submarine Tech Services

Huntington Ingalls Industries‘ Newport News Shipbuilding division has been awarded an $89.9 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to continue industrial work on submarines operated by the U.S. Navy and its British counterpart. The Virginia-based military shipbuilder will provide program management, engineering, yard planning, trade and technical services for underwater vessel facilities,...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Navy pulls plug on futuristic railgun that fires projectiles at seven times the speed of sound after spending $500m and 16 years developing it to focus on hypersonic missiles

The U.S. Navy pulled the plug, for now, on a futuristic weapon that fires projectiles at up to seven times the speed of sound using electricity. The Navy spent more than a decade developing the electromagnetic railgun and once considered putting them on the stealthy new Zumwalt-class destroyers built at Maine's Bath Iron Works.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

Another Free-Falling Chinese Rocket Body Hit Earth Last Week

On July 3, another Chinese rocket fell to Earth. But this one landed in the Pacific Ocean with very little splash. The Long March-2F rocket launched June 17 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It carried the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three Chinese astronauts to the country’s new space station. Then, just like its higher-profile predecessor, the Long March-5B, the rocket ran out of fuel after boosting the astronauts into space and began to free-fall back to Earth.
IndustryNASASpaceFlight.com

China launches fifth Tianlian-1 data relay and communication satellite

The Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) launched their fifth Tianlian 1 series tracking data and relay communications satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in central China. The Long March 3C/E launch vehicle carrying the spacecraft lifted off from it’s launch pad at Xichang at 15:53 UTC on Tuesday, July 6.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Air Force Releases New Graphic Design of Northrop B-21 Bomber Aircraft

The U.S. Air Force has unveiled an updated artist’s rendition of the B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber aircraft being developed by a Northrop Grumman-led industry team. The graphic image showcases a B-21 plane taking off from Edwards AF Base in California, where the bomber’s flight and ground tests will take place, the military service said Tuesday.
Aerospace & Defensecoleofduty.com

Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Raytheon, Thales, Boeing

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Radar Warning Receiver Market 2021 Growth & Forecast With Latest Research | Future Development by – Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Raytheon

Global Radar Warning Receiver Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Radar Warning Receiver market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Radar Warning Receiver market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Radar Warning Receiver market report.
Aerospace & DefenseLompoc Record

Hanscom AFB team supports ‘revolutionary’ zero trust effort

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. -- Personnel from the AFNet Sustainment and Operations Branch at Hanscom Air Force Base are partnering with the Air Combat Command Directorate of Cyberspace and Information Dominance to develop a modern software-based perimeter that will deliver zero trust capabilities to applications across the Air Force.
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Innovative Report on Wind Tunnel Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies: Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Aiolos, etc.

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Wind Tunnel Market. The Global Wind Tunnel Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Wind Tunnel Market include Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Aiolos, Aerolab, Horiba, Forschungsinstitut Fr Kraftfahrwesen Und Fahrzeugmotoren Stuttgart (FKFS), Mahle, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Rail Tec Arsenal (RTA), Centre Scientifique ET Technique Du Btiment (CSTB), Auto Research Center (ARC), Ruag Group, European Transonic Windtunnel (ETW), Aerodyn Wind Tunnel, DNW, BMT, Force Technology, Windtech Consultants, Calspan. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

How the U.S. Military’s First Stealth Fighter Was Shot Down

Stealth is all the rage today when it comes to military aviation, and it remains a defining characteristic for today’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft. But the stealthy warplanes that are increasingly filling up the skies today are not the first examples of such aircraft, with the United States Air Force’s F-117 Nighthawk serving in some ways as a predecessor for more modern stealth fighters. The F-117 can also serve as a cautionary tale, however, demonstrating that stealth does not equate to invisibility or invulnerability. During U.S. military action in Kosovo in the late 90s, an F-117 Nighthawk was downed by Yugoslavian air defense weaponry.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

KAFB shutters satellite after yearslong research project

The largest unmanned satellite ever shot into orbit was shut down earlier this summer and left to float hundreds of miles above Earth, bringing an end to a nearly 20-year, $170 million project to study radiation in space from Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque. The entire effort was undertaken...

