Defense Business Brief: In-person networking is back; Turkey builds largest wind tunnel; 3D printing advancements and more.

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Wind Tunnel Market. The Global Wind Tunnel Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Wind Tunnel Market include Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Aiolos, Aerolab, Horiba, Forschungsinstitut Fr Kraftfahrwesen Und Fahrzeugmotoren Stuttgart (FKFS), Mahle, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Rail Tec Arsenal (RTA), Centre Scientifique ET Technique Du Btiment (CSTB), Auto Research Center (ARC), Ruag Group, European Transonic Windtunnel (ETW), Aerodyn Wind Tunnel, DNW, BMT, Force Technology, Windtech Consultants, Calspan. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.