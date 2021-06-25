The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: June 25-27

Celebrate the summer solstice, learn to make a veggie burger or join a whiskey club this weekend. "Beginning at 9 p.m., guests can sit under the stars while sampling the eatery’s new food and beverage specials and taking in live music from DJ Al Cheekz. The party will be held on their magical courtyard patio and will launch two of Edera’s new summer menus: Burrata and and Bubbles Happy Hour and Pizza for a Purpose Late Night Menu." Free with food and drink for purchase. From 9pm to midnight.