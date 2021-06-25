8,000 North Dakotans Fear Eviction In Next 2 Months. Concerned?
I've never been evicted, but I've known a few people that have. It's always been a stressful situation for both parties involved. Understandably, landlords need to keep cash flow going to cover the expenses of the property. Also understandable, that in many cases, mandated business closures cut off renters income sources and left them months behind. If you're living paycheck to paycheck, it's pretty near impossible to catch up.hot975fm.com