All data can be turned into music, probably. And you can most definitely do it with weather data. Here’e more via Bobby Owsinski. Dr. Smart (a fitting name) used a month of data of Christchurch (the second largest city in New Zealand) temperature, rainfall, windspeed and direction, as well as other rainfall, river and sea levels. These were then fed into a computer that converted the data into a musical score that played those hourly values at a rate of four per second. Different instruments were assigned to each different weather elements, like wind (percussion – cymbals), rain (bells) temperature (strings), river flow (flutes), and rainfall (brass).