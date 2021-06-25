Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for killing George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (SBG) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday to 270 months — or 22 1/2 years — in prison for killing George Floyd. Judge Peter Cahill said the sentence was based solely on legal facts, not on emotions, sympathy or public opinion. He agreed with prosecutors that Chauvin acted with particular cruelty when he killed Floyd, abused his position of power as a police officer and committed the crime in front of children.