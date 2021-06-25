Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Can Lottery Ticket Couriers Catalyze A Rise In Sales? What About iLotteries?

By Heather Fletcher
onlinepokerreport.com
 15 days ago

Lottery ticket sales fell in many states during pandemic business shutdowns and restrictions. Lottery ticket couriers hope to alleviate the problem. Plus, the services may be able to peacefully coexist with the increasing number of state iLotteries. Using Mega Millions ticket sales as a barometer, Michigan Lottery‘s total sales of...

www.onlinepokerreport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Tickets#Texas Lottery#Ticket Sales#Michigan Lottery#New York Lottery#Lotto#Online Poker Report#Ilotteries#New Jersey Lottery#Oregon Lottery#The Dc Lottery#Ilottery#State#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Mega Millions
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Powerball
Related
Lotterykjan.com

Scratch tickets lead record lottery sales, lotto sales still a concern

(Radio Iowa) – July is the last month of what has already been a record-setting fiscal year for the Iowa Lottery. Lottery C-E-O Matt Strawn says people found lottery games a safe thing to do in the pandemic — with scratch tickets leading the way. “It will be a record year for scratch tickets sales, as the Iowa Lottery is on pace to sell 300 million dollars of scratch tickets for the first time in its history,” Strawn says.
LotteryPosted by
Arkansas Times

About those vaccination incentive lottery tickets

Even lottery tickets haven’t moved many Arkansans to get the COVID-19 vaccination. I’m a little surprised. But even almost 6,000 dead Arkansans haven’t moved half the adult population to get shots, so ….. My question: What becomes of the $1 million worth of $20 lottery tickets the state bought to...
Topeka, KSkmaj.com

On The Road Again with Kansas Lottery Silverado Tickets

We are on the road again… because road trips are now a GO!! You can find our daily Facebook post for a chance to win a $20 Kansas Lottery Silverado Instant Ticket voucher and qualify for the Grand Prize. Find daily posts from July 12 through August 1 with an...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois lottery celebrates milestone of first instant ticket

CHICAGO (KHQA) — The Illinois Lottery is celebrating a milestone of its first instant ticket, 7-11-21, which was launched in 1975. With the actual date of 7/11/21 occurring this year, the agency is celebrating by players more chances to win with seven “celebration-stops” at selected Illinois Lottery retailers across the State during the month of July.
Michigan StatePosted by
My Magic GR

First Michigan Vaccine Lottery Winner Has Been Picked

If you haven't signed up for the Michigan Vaccine Lottery yet, you better get on it because they have already pulled the first $50,000 winner. I'm not one to play the lottery often. I will buy a few tickets around Christmas once every other year or so or when the Powerball gets to a ridiculous number I may snag a ticket, but I'm not the everyday or every week kind of player.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasadvisor.com

CityCenter sale applauded; DraftKings sued twice over

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli took a gander at the terms of MGM Resorts International‘s purchase/re-sale of Aria and Vdara, and liked what he saw. He reaffirmed his “buy” rating on MGM shares, with a price target of $54. He applauded the deal for three reasons: simplification of MGM’s corporate structure by removing joint-venture partner Infinity World; cash and lots of it; the transaction “allows MGM to better manage its Strip assets, as opposed to receiving fifty cent dollars at a key core asset, as it had been.” Santarelli believes MGM will use at least some of the proceeds to pay the remaining $1.7 billion in CityCenter debt. Considering that it cost MGM $4 billion to build Aria alone, we think the transaction is, at best, a wash, not to mention the death knell for “New Urbanism” on the Las Vegas Strip. Still, when one considers the collapse of the condo market, the slow, slow ramp-up of Crystals and the Harmon Hotel fiasco, MGM is getting out relatively unscathed.
Colorado Stateplaymichigan.com

Could Cricket Betting Be To Michigan What Table Tennis Is To Colorado?

One of the more unique elements of legal sports betting in Colorado has been that bettors there love to put money down on table tennis. Recently, Michigan cricket betting became part of the legal landscape in the Great Lakes State, creating the potential for a similar niche phenomenon for Michigan sportsbooks.
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

Editorial: What California can learn from the rise of the delta variant

The first conclusion that can be drawn from the rise of the coronavirus’ delta variant is a familiar one that nevertheless bears repeating: Those who can get vaccinated should. While the variant has alarmed officials in Southern California and beyond, their concern is mainly for the unvaccinated. The vaccines are...
PoliticsPosted by
MarketRealist

Who Owns Remington Firearms Now?

New owners of the Remington firearms facility in Ilion, N.Y., aren’t happy with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s new legislation to hold gun manufacturers liable for the harm caused by their products. Article continues below advertisement. In an interview with Utica, N.Y., television station WKTV, Remington Outdoors CEO Ken D’Arcy...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WHQC HITS 96.1

North Carolina Woman Wins 'Colossal' Million Dollar Lottery Prize

As the age-old saying goes, you have to spend money to make money. That's the decision most people have to make when they try their luck at a lottery game. While the odds are usually stacked against you, sometimes it can really pay off. One woman in North Carolina recently discovered that her chance at a state lottery game worked out in her favor when she won a million-dollar prize.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Arizona

A researcher at Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute in Phoenix examines a slide. Screenshot via ASU Biodesign Institute | Vimeo. Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, genetic sequencing and a recent outbreak in Maricopa County has shown the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus is beginning to take hold in the Grand Canyon state, making up more than one in every five infections in June and accelerating rapidly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy