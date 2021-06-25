Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for killing George Floyd

By AUSTIN DENEAN, Sinclair Broadcast Group
WKRC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (SBG) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday to 270 months — or 22 1/2 years — in prison for killing George Floyd. Judge Peter Cahill said the sentence was based solely on legal facts, not on emotions, sympathy or public opinion. He agreed with prosecutors that Chauvin acted with particular cruelty when he killed Floyd, abused his position of power as a police officer and committed the crime in front of children.

local12.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Murder#George Back#Sbg#Defense#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Spokane, WASFGate

Man who built working cannon sentenced to 2 years prison

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A 63-year-old Eastern Washington man will spend two years in federal prison for building a working red, white and blue cannon in his garage. Kent Kimberling of Garfield has been in custody of the Spokane County Jail since January 2020, The Spokesman Review reported. In August 2019, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms discovered the unregistered destructive device in the home he shares with his mother.
Freehold Township, NJMiddletown Press

Man faces 10-year prison term in hit-run death of rival

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — An 85-year-old man faces a 10-year prison term after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a romantic rival 2 1/2 years ago in New Jersey. Johnny Westbrook of Asbury Park entered the plea Friday weeks before he was scheduled to stand trial...
Dry Ridge, KYWKRC

Dry Ridge man sentenced to 22 years in prison for role in meth ring

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Dry Ridge man was sentenced to 22 years in prison on federal charges for armed methamphetamine trafficking. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Paul Stapleton, 48, led a ring of meth dealers throughout Northern Kentucky. He conspired to distribute at least 500 grams of meth. He also used a short-barreled shotgun in his drug dealing.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Derek Chauvin Eligible for Parole? Ex-Cop Who murdered George Floyd | Sentenced to 22.5 Years

Once in a while, something happens that changes the entire course of the way, societies function. Even in the 21st century somewhere deep down within the roots of the society, racial discrimination existed but last year, the murder of George Floyd by Derek Chauvin took the entire world by storm. From celebrities to the common people, everyone denounced the brutality and the discrimination based on color. The world witnessed a protest like never before “Black Lives Matter”.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Derek Chauvin breaks silence to claim he has information to give ‘peace of mind’ at sentencing for George Floyd murder

Derek Chauvin has broken his silence to claim he has information to give “peace of mind” to the family of George Floyd – as he was sentenced for his murder.In briefs comments to the court shortly before he was sentenced to twenty-two-and-a-half years in jail, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted earlier this year, said he wanted to offer his condolences to the victims’s family.“I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” he said.He added: “There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope that things will...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque drug dealer sentenced to 1 year in federal prison

A Dubuque drug dealer was sentenced this week to about one year in federal prison. Jonathan M. Duffey, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to one year and one day in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Los Angeles, CAWKRC

Marilyn Manson turns himself in on assault charges

LOS ANGELES (WKRC/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Performer Marilyn Manson turned himself in to Los Angeles police on charges related to simple assault. The charges stem from a 2019 incident in Gilford, New Hampshire. The 52-year-old artist whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner is accused of assaulting a videographer who was...
Public SafetyWKRC

Teen in critical condition after shooting in Winton Hills

WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Winton Hills. Crews were called to Winneste Avenue near Strand Lane around 10 for the shooting Thursday night. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center. Police do not have any suspect information at...
Public Safetygoldrushcam.com

Woman Sentenced to 198 Months in Prison for Teaching and Distributing Information About Weapons of Mass Destruction

June 16, 2021 - A New York woman was sentenced today to 198 months, about 16 and a half years, in prison for her role in planning a terrorist attack in the United States. Noelle Velentzas, 33, of Queens, was convicted of teaching or distributing information pertaining to the making and use of an explosive, destructive device, or weapon of mass destruction in.

Comments / 4

Community Policy