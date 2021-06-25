Everything To Know About India Walton, Democratic Socialist Poised To Be Buffalo’s First Woman Mayor
In a “stunning” victory, India Walton won the Democratic primary election against four-term incumbent Byron Brown in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday. Walton, the candidate unlikey to win, was considered the underdog because of a lack of experience in politics and her past experiences with life. Walton knows firsthand what it is to be a young single mom, who lived in a group home, did not complete high school and survived domestic abuse.praisecleveland.com