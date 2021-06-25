Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Everything To Know About India Walton, Democratic Socialist Poised To Be Buffalo’s First Woman Mayor

By Natasha Decker, Madame Noire
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 16 days ago
In a “stunning” victory, India Walton won the Democratic primary election against four-term incumbent Byron Brown in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday. Walton, the candidate unlikey to win, was considered the underdog because of a lack of experience in politics and her past experiences with life. Walton knows firsthand what it is to be a young single mom, who lived in a group home, did not complete high school and survived domestic abuse.

