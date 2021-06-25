Cancel
New York City, NY

Will New Jersey Terminate ICE Contracts? It’s Up to Governor Murphy.

By Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio
Documented NY
Documented NY
 15 days ago
A bill that would prohibit new, renewed and expanded Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention agreements in New Jersey, has now passed both the State Assembly and Senate floor as of Thursday. The bill, S3361/A5207, “prohibits State and local entities and private correctional facilities from entering into agreements with federal immigration...

