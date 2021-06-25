Cancel
‘Birds Aren’t Real’ Movement Claim Birds are a Government Conspiracy [Video]

By Michael Dot Scott
 16 days ago
The "Birds Aren't Real" movement successfully held its first official rally yesterday (06/25/21). Yes, they are claiming that none of the birds we see are real and it's part of a huge government conspiracy. Are they being serious? Well, kind of... Peter Mcindoe with the "Birds Aren’t Real Movement" claims...

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

