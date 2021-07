The California Legislature sent Gov. Gavin Newson a bill on June 28 to reduce the number of out-of-state and international students at the University of California. The proposed legislation would pay the UC to reduce nonresident students from more than 22% of the undergraduate population to 18% at the system’s most sought-after campuses – UCLA, UC Berkeley and UC San Diego. The reduction would allow the three campuses to admit 4,500 additional in-state students altogether over five years beginning in fall 2022.