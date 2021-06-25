ACSO Deputy Hurt in Crash This Morning
An Anderson County Deputy was involved in a single vehicle accident on Old River Road in Piedmont this morning. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that the deputy was responding to another deputy that requested assistance. The patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash. The deputy was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, which is standard protocol, according to the Sheriff’s Office.wsnwradio.com