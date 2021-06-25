England players Mount, Chilwell still in Euro 2020 isolation
BURTON-ON-TRENT, England (AP) — England players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell remain in self-isolation at the team's European Championship base at St. George's Park. Technology helps to keep Mount and Chilwell connected with the rest of the England squad as they dial into live streams of team meetings and training sessions. Ed Sheeran's acoustic live gig on Wednesday was set up in sight of the isolating players' windows. They just couldn't go downstairs to join the BBQ.