FOIA Request Denied

On May 25th, Mvskoke Media contacted the speaker of the Muscogee Creek Nation National Council, Randall Hicks to request an interview concerning the censure and expulsion of Rep. Travis Scott. Councilman Hicks responded that he would accept questions by email and respond if he could. Questions were then sent regarding what Rep. Scott was accused of, and if there will be an impeachment held. There was no response to this email. June 14th, Mvskoke Media filed a Freedom of Information act request with the MCN National Council for any and all documents related to the censure and expulsion of Rep. Scott. According to NCA 20-017, which established the MCN FOIA process, the National Council has 20 business days from the day of the request to respond to the filing. Mvskoke Media will have further updates in this developing story.