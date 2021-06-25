FOIA Request Denied
The Muscogee Creek Nation National Council has denied Mvskoke Medias FOIA request for information on Rep. Scotts censure and expulsion. The denial letter references subsection 9-107 of the FOIA law, specifically 18, 19, and 21 through 22 as the justification for the denial. 18 and 19 of this subsection exclude material from executive sessions and matters not introduced for consideration in a public meeting. 21 through 22 refer to records compiled for law enforcement purposes and attorney-client privileged information.www.mvskokemedia.com