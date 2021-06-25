Cancel
Law

FOIA Request Denied

By Jerrad Moore
mvskokemedia.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Muscogee Creek Nation National Council has denied Mvskoke Medias FOIA request for information on Rep. Scotts censure and expulsion. The denial letter references subsection 9-107 of the FOIA law, specifically 18, 19, and 21 through 22 as the justification for the denial. 18 and 19 of this subsection exclude material from executive sessions and matters not introduced for consideration in a public meeting. 21 through 22 refer to records compiled for law enforcement purposes and attorney-client privileged information.

www.mvskokemedia.com
Congress & Courts

FOIA Filed on Censure

On May 25th, Mvskoke Media contacted the speaker of the Muscogee Creek Nation National Council, Randall Hicks to request an interview concerning the censure and expulsion of Rep. Travis Scott. Councilman Hicks responded that he would accept questions by email and respond if he could. Questions were then sent regarding what Rep. Scott was accused of, and if there will be an impeachment held. There was no response to this email. June 14th, Mvskoke Media filed a Freedom of Information act request with the MCN National Council for any and all documents related to the censure and expulsion of Rep. Scott. According to NCA 20-017, which established the MCN FOIA process, the National Council has 20 business days from the day of the request to respond to the filing. Mvskoke Media will have further updates in this developing story.
