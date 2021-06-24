PM Prep-Segue

BRITNEY SPEARS’ FATHER WANTS HER ALLEGATIONS INVESTIGATED. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears leveled serious accusations last week against the people overseeing her life. One of those people wants an investigation: her father. James Spears says in court documents it’s “critical” for the court confirm whether his daughter’s allegations are true. Britney had told a judge her conservatorship is so restrictive that she’s not allowed to get married or have a baby. She says she’s forced to use birth control and take medications against her will. Although James Spears has been her conservator for most of the past 13 years, he says for the past two years, he’s only overseen his daughter’s finances, not her person. Jodi Montgomery was appointed by the court to oversee Britney’s personal life. Montgomery could not be reached for comment.