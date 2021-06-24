PM Prep-Segue
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake was among many who expressed outrage at her revelations in a Los Angeles court yesterday. Timberlake tweeted that what’s happening to Spears “is just not right.” He adds, “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.” Spears told a judge she wants to end the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years. She says she has been forced to use birth control, cannot ride in her boyfriend’s car and is constantly watched by nurses. Other celebrities sending Spears their support include Mariah Carey, Halsey, Brandy and Rose McGowan. The judge made no immediate ruling.www.wcn247.com
