OMAHA, Neb. — Opening day of the College World Series is a special moment. All eight teams are present, the fan bases of each school are trickling in, and the stage and scene of TD Ameritrade Park are a sight to see. The blocks surrounding the ballpark during the roughly two-week stretch that determines the NCAA Division I baseball champion is part sporting event, part festival, with humans as far as the eye can see enjoying the camaraderie and revelry.