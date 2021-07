Courtesy Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. As our nation celebrates Independence Day this weekend, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reminds Missourians that the battle against COVID-19 continues. Deemed highly transmissible, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is projected to become dominant worldwide and is likely already the dominant variant in Missouri after making its first confirmed entry into the state two months ago. It is also causing more serious illness and hospitalizations among those who have not been vaccinated.