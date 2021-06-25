Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

How to Listen to Patients Who Cannot Talk

By Craig Escude, MD, FAAFP
Psychiatric Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with intellectual or developmental disabilities need psychiatrists to learn some special skills. More than 2% of the population has an intellectual or developmental disability (IDD). This population often has difficulty accessing health care, and consequently individuals with IDD have lower life expectancies. They need medical professionals, including psychiatrists, who understand their unique needs and ways of communicating.

www.psychiatrictimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychiatrists#Idd#Md#Faafp#Intellectability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Developmental Disabilities
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Forbes

One Small Shift In How You Listen Can Make All The Difference

As a bioethicist working during a global pandemic, during the last year my phone has blown up on many occasions. I have spoken to clinicians, hospital administrators, patients, family members and friends of patients and people who just needed to talk. Phone calls ranged from five minutes to an hour, and topics ranged from the immediate to the hypothetical. Not every question was pandemic-related. People still wanted to know how to make decisions that some may consider mundane in “normal times,” such as how to balance medical ethics priorities like patient autonomy and beneficence when offering patients different treatment alternatives.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Mental Health for Men and Women and Technology

In the fight to stay healthy, technology can give us an edge in our personal and professional lives. We can use our digital devices to improve our diets, track our fitness efforts, or help us with medication compliance. And that’s on top of all the other wonderful technological advancements that...
Mental Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Precise Verbal Habit Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Dementia is often associated with elders, such as those exceeding the age of 65 years old. While the claim is not far from the truth, younger people can also be affected by the loss of thinking abilities. Early onset of dementia can even start if a person is 30 years of age.
Mental HealthKevinMD.com

Behavioral health providers face challenges in value-based care

Value-based care (VBC) continues to be a popular expression across the health care landscape, but the challenges and opportunities it offers are quite different across specialties. Behavioral health (BH) providers are an important case in point. The opioid epidemic combined with increased recognition and prevalence of mental illness secondary to the pandemic has brought behavioral health to the forefront, but for BH providers, the transition to VBC continues to present significant challenges.
Mental Healththevalleyledger.com

Chronic pain patients should be treated individually, not in a vacuum | Op-Ed by Aubrey Proud

Aubrey Proud, Director of Communications and Community Relations, Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania, avproud@magellanhealth.com. According to the National Health Interview Survey from 2019, approximately 20% of U.S. adults suffer with chronic pain₁. As such, it is important to look at how pain management treatment is handled by a physician and to review alternative treatment options for patients struggling with chronic pain, especially those with a Substance Use Disorder (SUD). Unfortunately, it is rare that an individual struggling with chronic pain will find a treatment that will completely rid themselves of their discomfort. However, patients that receive individual treatment based on their full medical history are most likely to have their pain minimized in the most efficient way.
WorldBBC

NI patients can apply for health treatment in ROI

Patients in Northern Ireland can now apply to have their treatment carried out in the Republic of Ireland. The Republic of Ireland Reimbursement Scheme is a limited version of the Cross-Border Healthcare Directive, which ended on 31 December after Brexit. The new scheme will run for 12 months. Patients may...
Mental HealthNursing Times

Which wellbeing resources are helpful in managing stress during Covid-19?

This article discusses factors contributing to stress in healthcare care workers during the Covid-19 pandemic and the health and wellbeing support staff find most helpful. Healthcare workers, including nurses, are at increased risk of poor psychological outcomes during Covid-19 due to the nature of their work. This article discusses factors contributing to stress in health and social care workers during the pandemic, and identifies the health and wellbeing support staff found most helpful for managing stress, based on a survey of staff at one health and social care organisation.
Relationship AdviceHolland Sentinel

Employment Expertise: Coping with workplace stress

Everyone experiences some amount of stress in the workplace. According to the American Institute of Stress, 83% of workers in the United States reported dealing with workplace stress. While stress is unavoidable and sometimes even helpful, chronic stress can harm your health and work performance. Fortunately, there are coping strategies...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
NutritionAMA

What doctors wish patients knew about healthy eating

What you eat plays a leading role in your health and well-being. When someone eats healthy, it helps to protect against many chronic diseases such as heart disease, prediabetes, type 2 diabetes and obesity. But with so many fad diets and food recommendations out there, it can be hard for patients to navigate what to eat and what not to eat.
Diseases & TreatmentsKKTV

Your chronic pain could be neuropathy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of True North Neuropathy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about True North Neuropathy, visit https://www.truenorthneuropathy.com/. If you are experiencing chronic pain, it could be due to neuropathy. Watch this 11...
Diseases & TreatmentsThe Guardian

Fibromyalgia and treating chronic pain

Since she was a teenager Nikki Marshall remembers having painful periods and for decades has received treatments for a variety of chronic pain conditions, including fibromyalgia, endometriosis and migraine. But it’s only recently that Nikki became aware that the different types of pain she’s suffered throughout her life may all have been related. In this episode we explore Nikki’s story and speak to Dr Susan Evans about the source of chronic pain and what can be done to treat it.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

"The key to treating dementia is prevention," says Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent and a practicing neurosurgeon, in his new book Stay Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age. Gupta notes that brain changes that result in dementia have been found to begin 20 to 30 years before a diagnosis, making prevention an urgent and worthy goal. "And it just so happens that the same things you can do to reduce your risk for the disease are what you can do to improve your quality of life as you live with the disease," he adds. These are five ways you can start preventing dementia now and live a better life today. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy