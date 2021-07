A prototype for a ceramic Apple Watch has surfaced, suggesting that Apple was considering the material in its original run of the device, alongside its gold model. Apple introduced a white ceramic version of the Apple Watch Series 2, as part of its Edition line following after the original Edition's gold body. However, it seems that Apple may have considered creating a white ceramic Apple Watch for the original model. — Images shared on Twitter by@DongleBookPro depict a prototype ceramic version of the original Apple Watch. Made with a ceramic body and colored in white, the prototype looks just like the original series of the wearable device, except for a few tweaks indicating it is a prototype.