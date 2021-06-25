Album Review: Tyler, The Creator - CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST
Tyler, The Creator has released his album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. The project comes with a slew of features like Lil Wayne, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Domo Genesis, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams and Brent Faiyaz. However, the biggest surprise may be DJ Drama who helps introduce the project from the jump and then essentially becomes the host like he is overseeing a Gangsta Grillz mixtape, albeit in a more reserved role.www.magneticmag.com