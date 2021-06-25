Cancel
Album Review: Tyler, The Creator - CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

By Ryan Middleton
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, The Creator has released his album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. The project comes with a slew of features like Lil Wayne, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Domo Genesis, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams and Brent Faiyaz. However, the biggest surprise may be DJ Drama who helps introduce the project from the jump and then essentially becomes the host like he is overseeing a Gangsta Grillz mixtape, albeit in a more reserved role.

