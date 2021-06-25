Album Review: Tyler, The Creator - CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

Tyler, The Creator wants fans to still remember that he is a rapper and how much he loves hip-hop. In a recent interview with Billboard ahead of the BET Awards this weekend, where he performed “Lumberjack” from his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler explained, “I just love rap so godamn much. listening to [The Dedication] with [Lil] Wayne and We Got It For Cheap with Clipse really shaped me into who I am. I think a lot of people forget that I’m a rapper because I’m so multifaceted. I just had to remind everyone, ‘Don’t let the wig get it twisted, y’all n***as can’t f**k with me.’”