University Grant on Eddy Currents May Impact Machine Design

The research of visual signal compression has a long history. Fueled by deep learning, exciting progress has been made recently. Despite achieving better compression performance, existing end-to-end compression algorithms are still designed towards better signal quality in terms of rate-distortion optimization. In this paper, we show that the design and optimization of network architecture could be further improved for compression towards machine vision. We propose an inverted bottleneck structure for end-to-end compression towards machine vision, which specifically accounts for efficient representation of the semantic information. Moreover, we quest the capability of optimization by incorporating the analytics accuracy into the optimization process, and the optimality is further explored with generalized rate-accuracy optimization in an iterative manner. We use object detection as a showcase for end-to-end compression towards machine vision, and extensive experiments show that the proposed scheme achieves significant BD-rate savings in terms of analysis performance. Moreover, the promise of the scheme is also demonstrated with strong generalization capability towards other machine vision tasks, due to the enabling of signal-level reconstruction.