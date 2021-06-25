Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melbourne, FL

University Grant on Eddy Currents May Impact Machine Design

By Ryan Randall
fit.edu
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity researchers are developing a new, more powerful method for simulations of eddy currents that would have a major impact on the design of electrical machines. Funded by a National Science Foundation-supported grant, “Pfi-tt: A Parallel Computing Engine for Simulation of Complex Multi-Scale Systems,” started August 2018 and concludes at the end of July 2021. The grant is worth $251,164 and looks to develop novel methods to simulate complex systems that are difficult or unpractical to simulate with existing finite element (FEM) tools.

news.fit.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Melbourne, FL
Education
City
Melbourne, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Design#Electric Currents#Eddy Current#Monte Carlo#Ac#Fem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Computers
Related
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridger

Five ORNL scientists to receive DOE Early Career Research awards

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science has selected five Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientists for Early Career Research Program awards. The program, now in its 12th year, provides support to exceptional researchers during their early career years, when many scientists do their most formative work, in scientific fields critical to the Office of Science’s mission.
Softwarearxiv.org

Adversarial Machine Learning for Cybersecurity and Computer Vision: Current Developments and Challenges

We provide a comprehensive overview of adversarial machine learning focusing on two application domains, i.e., cybersecurity and computer vision. Research in adversarial machine learning addresses a significant threat to the wide application of machine learning techniques -- they are vulnerable to carefully crafted attacks from malicious adversaries. For example, deep neural networks fail to correctly classify adversarial images, which are generated by adding imperceptible perturbations to clean images.We first discuss three main categories of attacks against machine learning techniques -- poisoning attacks, evasion attacks, and privacy attacks. Then the corresponding defense approaches are introduced along with the weakness and limitations of the existing defense approaches. We notice adversarial samples in cybersecurity and computer vision are fundamentally different. While adversarial samples in cybersecurity often have different properties/distributions compared with training data, adversarial images in computer vision are created with minor input perturbations. This further complicates the development of robust learning techniques, because a robust learning technique must withstand different types of attacks.
ComputersPosted by
Spotlight News

Grant supports the dual design of resource-friendly machine learning algorithms and learning-driven wireless networks

TROY — Artificial intelligence and machine learning are revolutionizing the ways in which we live, work, and spend our free time, from the smart devices in our homes to the tasks our phones can carry out. This transformation is being made possible by a surge in data and computing power that can help machine learning algorithms not only perform device-specific tasks, but also help them gain intelligence or knowledge over time.
Bloomington, INInside Indiana Business

Universities Quantum Technology Coalition

BLOOMINGTON - Scientists at Purdue University, the University of Notre Dame, Indiana University Bloomington and IUPUI are partnering to establish a quantum research center in the state. The Center for Quantum Technologies, led by Purdue, will be established through the National Science Foundation's Industry-University Cooperative Research program. Industry partners can...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

End-to-end Compression Towards Machine Vision: Network Architecture Design and Optimization

The research of visual signal compression has a long history. Fueled by deep learning, exciting progress has been made recently. Despite achieving better compression performance, existing end-to-end compression algorithms are still designed towards better signal quality in terms of rate-distortion optimization. In this paper, we show that the design and optimization of network architecture could be further improved for compression towards machine vision. We propose an inverted bottleneck structure for end-to-end compression towards machine vision, which specifically accounts for efficient representation of the semantic information. Moreover, we quest the capability of optimization by incorporating the analytics accuracy into the optimization process, and the optimality is further explored with generalized rate-accuracy optimization in an iterative manner. We use object detection as a showcase for end-to-end compression towards machine vision, and extensive experiments show that the proposed scheme achieves significant BD-rate savings in terms of analysis performance. Moreover, the promise of the scheme is also demonstrated with strong generalization capability towards other machine vision tasks, due to the enabling of signal-level reconstruction.
EducationDezeen

Falmouth University presents eight student product design projects

3D-printed shoes and a bathroom that adapts to different age groups are included in Dezeen's latest school show by product design students at Falmouth University. Also included are a lamp that can be flat packed and a 3D-printed alternative to hand-crafted thumb splints. Falmouth University. School: Falmouth University, the School...
Computersmathworks.com

Integrated Design Projects at Cambridge Computer Science

Between January and March of 2021, I mentored two student teams from the University of Cambridge on their Part IB Group Design Projects. Each team spent seven weeks developing a project based on an initial brief I outlined. Both teams displayed exceptional skills, creativity and work ethic. With little prior experience using MathWorks software, they were able to deliver complex integration projects that combined MATLAB, Simulink, Simscape Multibody, Unreal Engine 4 and a suite of other toolboxes. Connell and I were eager to get the teams to share their experiences. Here is the story they had to tell us.
Astronomybnl.gov

ATLAS Confirms Universality of Key Particle Interactions

Test demonstrates "lepton flavor universality" for interactions of muon and tau leptons with W bosons. A new paper by the ATLAS collaboration at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) provides evidence that two different types of leptons interact in a universal way with particles called W bosons. This result, just published in Nature, supports “lepton flavor universality,” a key prediction of the Standard Model of particle physics.
Computer Sciencemit.edu

The tenured engineers of 2021

The School of Engineering has announced that MIT has granted tenure to eight members of its faculty in the departments of Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Materials Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Nuclear Science and Engineering. “This year’s newly tenured faculty are truly inspiring,” says Anantha Chandrakasan,...
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Computer-assisted biology: Decoding noisy data to predict cell growth

(Nanowerk News) Scientists from The University of Tokyo Institute of Industrial Science have designed a machine learning algorithm to predict the size of an individual cell as it grows and divides (Physical Review Research, "Representation and inference of size control laws by neural network aided point processes"). By using an...
MathematicsAPS physics

Analytic Design of Accelerated Adiabatic Gates in Realistic Qubits: General Theory and Applications to Superconducting Circuits

Shortcuts to adiabaticity is a general method for speeding up adiabatic quantum protocols, and has many potential applications in quantum information processing. Unfortunately, analytically constructing shortcuts to adiabaticity for systems having complex interactions and more than a few levels is a challenging task. This is usually overcome by assuming an idealized Hamiltonian [e.g., only a limited subset of energy levels are retained, and the rotating-wave approximation (RWA) is made]. Here we develop an analytic approach that allows one to go beyond these limitations. Our method is general and results in analytically derived pulse shapes that correct both nonadiabatic errors and non-RWA errors. We also show that our approach can yield pulses requiring a smaller driving power than conventional nonadiabatic protocols. We show in detail how our ideas can be used to analytically design high-fidelity single-qubit “tripod” gates in a realistic superconducting fluxonium qubit.
ChemistryAPS physics

Learning unknown physics of non-Newtonian fluids

We present a formulation of the physics-informed neural network (PINN) method for learning the effective viscosity of the generalized Newtonian fluid from measurements of velocity and pressure in time-dependent three-dimensional flows and apply it to estimating viscosity models of two non-Newtonian systems (polymer melts and suspensions of particles) in shear flow between two parallel plates using only velocity measurements from numerical simulations. The PINN-inferred viscosity models agree with empirical models for shear rates with large absolute values but deviate for shear rates near zero where empirical models have an unphysical singularity. We show that once the unknown physics is learned the PINN method can be used to solve the momentum conservation equation governing flow of non-Newtonian fluids.
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

New machine learning-based cheating may threaten competitive play

In context: Cheating in video games has always been detrimental to the overall experience. After all, no one likes to be playing PUBG and get one-tapped from the top of a building located a mile away with an M24... using iron sights. These issues are more common in PC, but a machine learning-based cheating suite currently in development promises to plague console players the same way.
ChemistryAPS physics

Electron Round Lenses with Negative Spherical Aberration by a Tightly Focused Cylindrically Polarized Light Beam

Free electrons moving in an optical standing wave field feel the ponderomotive potential, acting as a refractive-index medium in electron optics. Emerging technologies involving this potential have been proposed and realized in electron microscopy, such as electron phase-contrast imaging using a laser standing wave in an optical enhancement cavity. However, the interaction between electrons and a cylindrically distributed optical field has not been investigated despite its suitability for electron-optical imaging systems. In this study, we theoretically show that the divergence and convergence forces are provided by tightly focused cylindrically polarized light beams. The radially and azimuthally polarized beams with an annular profile are focused using a high-numerical-aperture optical lens. The intensity distributions at the focus function are concave and convex electron round lenses, respectively. The convex lens formed by the azimuthally polarized beam possesses negative (opposite sign) spherical aberration compared with conventional electron round lenses created by electrodes and magnetic coils. This remarkable result will contribute to the innovative design of electron-optical imaging systems and advances in matter-wave optics.
ElectronicsHouston Chronicle

Nanoscience Instruments Announces the Launch of the Spinbox Electrospinning and Electrospraying System

PHOENIX (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Nanoscience Instruments proudly announces the launch of the Spinbox, an ideal instrument for entry into professional electrospinning systems. The Spinbox offers a safe, low cost electrospinning alternative for users of all skill levels and applications, from research labs looking to upgrade from home-built systems, to manufacturers wanting to explore scalable new ideas.
Aerospace & Defenseaithority.com

GHGSat Announces Research Project to Demonstrate Satellite-Based Measurement of Methane Emissions From Offshore Sources

GHGSat announced a new research project to assess the feasibility of its unique high-resolution, space-based methane monitoring technology to measure emissions from offshore oil and gas platforms. Chevron, Shell, and TotalEnergies are supporting the 12-month research project, which is expected to achieve a world-first in demonstrating high-resolution satellite-based monitoring of anthropogenic methane (CH4) emissions at sea.
Energy Industryfordcountyrecord.com

Reimagining hydrogen, imaging, databases and oil

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization has awarded more than $130,000 to four projects led by researchers in Purdue University’s College of Engineering and its College of Science, and Purdue University Northwest’s College of Engineering and Sciences. The Trask Innovation Fund supports short-term projects that...
CarsInhabitat.com

Honda and WASP collaborate in 3D printed motorcycle design process

WASP is partnering with HONDA R&D Europe, a global branch of the well-recognized motor company, in a project it hopes will revolutionize the motorcycle industry’s sustainable design processes. The new concept is called Additive Manufacturing, and it will be at the forefront of a new 3D-printed motorcycle project that will combine 3D printing with hand-finished design.

Comments / 0

Community Policy