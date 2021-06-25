Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Seritage To Sell Up To 50 Former Sears Properties To Fund Development Efforts

By Matthew Rothstein, Bisnow East Coast
Posted by 
Bisnow
Bisnow
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A passel of former big-box stores is about to hit the market, possibly opening up more retail-to-industrial conversion opportunities. Seritage Growth Properties will be putting 40 to 50 of the former Sears sites it owns up for sale, Bloomberg reports. Seritage CEO Andrea Olshan, who took on the top role at the Sears real estate spinoff after leaving her family company, Olshan Properties, in February, called the properties she selected to sell off "less interesting in terms of uses of our capital" but expressed confidence in there being interest from potential buyers.

www.bisnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
365
Followers
2K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Real Estate#Bankruptcy#Bloomberg#Olshan Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Orange Beach, ALPosted by
AL.com

Gulf front property sells for big bucks

A local developer paid $6 million for 2.35 acres of gulf front property at 26026 Perdido Beach Blvd., in Orange Beach, just east of Cotton Bayou State Park, according to court records. David Milstead of Bellator Commercial Real Estate represented the seller. Caribe Realty worked for the buyer who plans to develop Caribe Seaside condominiums, a 30-story. 115-unit project. The property has 255 front feet on the Gulf.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer To Purchase Up To All Shares Of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

DALLAS, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - Get Report ("NHF") today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase any and all Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on August 5, 2021, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.
RetailPosted by
Bisnow

Warby Parker To Increase Store Count By 25% This Year As IPO Looms

One of the more famous clicks-to-bricks retailers needs more bricks in order to keep growing. Warby Parker plans to open 36 new retail stores before the end of the year, adding to its existing footprint of 140 stores by 25%, Bloomberg reports. Noting that its top competitors like LensCrafters and Pearle Vision have "thousands of stores," Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal told Bloomberg that the retailer could eventually open "hundreds" of new locations.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Tides Motel Sells To Local Developer

The Tides Motel on Falmouth Harbor is once again under new ownership following its sale on July 1 to Falmouth developer Mark R. Bosogian. The property has changed hands three times in the last year. Tides Motel LLC, owned by Mr. Bogosian, purchased the property for from Michael D. Bedard, CEO of Bedard Realty, who had owned it for a month. The realtor purchased it for $3 million from David Howe of North Easton, who owned it for eight months. Mr. Howe purchased the waterfront property from William G. Mullen Jr. on October 20 for $2.6 million.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Aventus Retail Property Fund (AVN)

May 12 (Reuters) - Aventus Group AVN.AX :* ENTERED INTO PUT AND CALL OPTION DEED WITH STIRLING PROPERTY FOR SALE OF MACGREGOR HOME, QUEENSLAND* DEAL FOR $42.15 MILLION. May 3 (Reuters) - Aventus Group AVN.AX :* AVENTUS GROUP ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF $660M DEBT REFINANCING. BRIEF-Aventus Posts HY Net Profit...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Three Birmingham apartment properties sell for $27 million

Three Birmingham apartment properties sold recently in separate deals for more than $27 million. Commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield announced the sales:. Arcan Capital sold Valley Crest, a 176-unit complex, for $13.3 million to 3MC Capital Partners, a real estate private equity firm. Arcan also sold Park on Valley, a 113-unit complex, for $8.2 million, to 3MC Capital Partners.
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Downtown Industrial Property Sells for $94 Million

The Box Yard, a 261,528-square-foot industrial property downtown, has sold for $94. Brentwood-based Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. purchased the four-building property at 2445 E. 12th St. from Bridge Industrial. Bridge Industrial had purchased the property for $68 million in 2019 and made $4 million worth of capital improvements. Renovations included...
Alexandria, VAPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bull vs. Bear: Seritage Growth Properties

Since being spun off from Sears Holdings six years ago, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has attracted interest from several high-profile investors, led by Warren Buffett. Yet despite the REIT's attractive real estate and substantial redevelopment opportunities, Seritage stock has fallen in value since going public in 2015. Is Seritage finally...
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Property owner lays out redevelopment vision for vacant Sears site in St. Paul

When renowned St. Paul architect Cass Gilbert designed the Minnesota state Capitol, he made clear that nothing in the area around it should loom over the state’s political center. Now, property owners have unveiled plans for a mostly residential, five- to seven-story redevelopment of the long-vacant Sears store mall between Rice and Marion streets.
Fort Collins, CObizwest.com

Two Houts Development properties sold at foreclosure auction

FORT COLLINS — Welcome to Realty LLC, a company registered to Christophe Attard, may become the new owner of a duplex property at 5218 and 5220 Sunglow Court in Fort Collins after a foreclosure auction Wednesday. Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020...
Northbrook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

There are better options for Grainger property than selling it

As a resident of Northbrook, I am very disappointed to read that the board is considering selling the Grainger property for town houses. Why not poll the residents to find out what might be done here to make Northbrook more appealing to them and their families and draw in future residents? As a family we came up with so many options for the space which would be better suited to the community. Our family thought of a some great ideas, and as the property is 10 acres there is plenty of space for multiple developments which would appeal to all ages and different residential and visitor demographics. Here are some of our ideas: Indoor/outdoor family entertainment center (arcades, go carts, bounce houses, ball pits etc.), a Gymnastics training center, a food court or French market style eatery, Indoor Virtual Golf Center, Indoor rock climbing or ropes course, permanent band shell or theater in the park, virtual office/light warehouse space with access to day care center (as most people will be working in some kind of hybrid model-also good for local amazon or eBay sellers), and of course keep some of the land open for restoring local prairie.
Florida Stateirei.com

Ascentris and Foundry Commercial sell Florida industrial property

Ascentris has sold Lakeside Logistics, a newly constructed, 505,000-square-foot, class A bulk industrial property located in Plant City, Fla., along the I-4 Corridor, the primary interstate connecting Tampa and Orlando, Fla. A sales price was not disclosed. Ascentris partnered with Foundry Commercial, an Orlando-based real estate investment and development company,...
Manchester, CTHartford Business

Former Sam’s Club property in Manchester sold

A real estate developer has purchased the former Sam’s Club property in Manchester and plans to repurpose it for industrial use, according to the firm that helped negotiate the deal. The former Sam’s Club building at 69 Pavilions Drive was recently purchased by the Grossman Cos. Inc. for an undisclosed...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

FCPT Announces Acquisition Of A Chase Bank Property From Seritage Transaction For $1.8 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) - Get Report, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chase Bank property for $1.8 million from the Seritage transaction announced in October 2019 and expanded in August 2020. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Louisiana and is corporate-operated under a triple-net lease with approximately 20 years of term remaining. The Seritage transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Wharton sells Miami development site for $46M

NYC-based Wharton Urban, an operating platform of real estate investment firm Wharton Equity Partners, and Cross Lake Partners, a privately-held real estate investment firm, have sold the Burdines Site, a development parcel in downtown Miami, for $46 million. Situated at 16 Southeast 2nd Street, the site occupies a full city...
Maryland Statemultihousingnews.com

Pantzer Properties Sells 468-Unit Maryland Community

Pantzer Properties has sold The Point at Germantown Station, a 468-unit community in Germantown, Md. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller. The new owner has rebranded the property as Seneca Place. According to Yardi Matrix, the asset previously changed hands for $87.8 million in 2018. Seneca Place totals 39 buildings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy