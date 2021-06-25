Cancel
Retail

U.S. Needs Another 330M SF Of Warehouse Space By 2025, CBRE Reports

By Dees Stribling, Bisnow National
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

E-commerce growth is driving the demand for warehouse space so strongly that the U.S. will need 330M SF of new space by 2025 just to keep up with online retail, according to a new CBRE report. The brokerage predicts there will need to be 1.5B SF of new warehouse space globally over the next four years.

www.bisnow.com
#Cbre#U S#Retail Sales#Urban Areas#Cbre#Global E Commerce Outlook
