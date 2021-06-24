5 things to know about SI-BONE’s iFuse-TORQ Implant System
In April 2021, SI-BONE® launched the iFuse-TORQ™ Implant System for the treatment of pelvic fractures, and for SI joint fusion. 1. The U.S. pelvic fracture market includes as many as 120,000 patients per year who receive hospital care.1 There are also an additional 100,000 people each year who experience a pelvic fracture that goes undiagnosed.2-4 For Medicare patients (age 65 and older) diagnosed with a pelvic fracture, 78 percent receive bedrest as treatment, which can lead to long hospital stays (14 to 45 days), and a high mortality rate (14 to 27 percent at one year).5-10.www.beckershospitalreview.com