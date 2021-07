The United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County is collecting school supplies so teachers and students can kick off the school year ready for success. “We know that teachers are the backbone to education here in our community,” said Brandyn Moore-Rodriguez with United Way. “We also know that teachers spent a lot of their own personal dollars each year to fund their classrooms by supporting our students and whatnot. So, we thought it was a unique opportunity to provide a back to school project that supported our teachers as well as our students.”