Remember the Galaxy J7 Nxt? Samsung does, and so does its security team, who worked hard on the best birthday gift there is: peace of mind. The June 2021 security patch has started making its way to select Galaxy J7 Nxt models in Argentina and Thailand. This particular software release is identified by model number J701FXXUACUE5 or J701MUBUBCUE1. Given how it’s targeting the international model of the modestly-specced 2017 device, expect to see it in your vicinity sooner rather than later.