Latest Galaxy A52 update lets you improve your photos at a touch of a button

By Abhijeet M.
SamMobile
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s something nice for all the Galaxy A52 owners out there. Samsung has released a new update for its mid-range phone that packs a number of improvements, and one of these is improved stability for face recognition so the phone is better able to detect your face when you’re trying to unlock it. The update also introduces the option to remaster your photos in the Samsung Gallery app, so you can touch up your selfies and make them (and, in turn, yourself) look better, all at the touch of a button.

