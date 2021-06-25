Proposed speed limit changes in Monticello

MONTICELLO, III (WAND) - Slow down in Monticello!. City Officials have proposed speed limit changes on Monticello's main roadways. City Administrator Terry Summers says this comes after community members and organizations pushed for the lower speed limits because of safety concerns. Summers says "theres more people out there now, obviously Kirby Medical Center continues to grow, both hospital capacity as well as residential and business developments so there is increase in traffic and the safety concerns go along with that.”