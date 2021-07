Lauren Stephenson is starting to feel what it’s like to be at the top. In the last six weeks, Stephenson has carded two top-10s, one at the Pure Silk Championship and the other at the Meijer Classic. On Thursday at the Marathon LPGA Classic, Stephenson shot a bogey-free 65 despite not touching a club for eight days. She currently sits four strokes behind Day 1 leader Nasa Hataoka, who shot a bogey-free 61.