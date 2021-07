Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you haven't noticed, there are a ton of different laptop types these days. Most of them look the same and can do many of the same things, like launch a web browser, stream videos, and play games. But what makes a Chromebook different from a 2-in-1, or a gaming laptop different from a workstation? Buyer's remorse is no joke, and it can be hard to decide what kind of laptop is right for you. But no matter who you are, there's a laptop with the key features you need.