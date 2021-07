MINI’s head of design, Oliver Heilmer, feels it is vital to physically experience the Vision Urbanaut to appreciate the concept. Which is why the marque has created a life size model of its future-facing electric autonomous concept study so viewers — and journalists like me — can study some of the high concept ideas being experimented with this shape-shifting product. “The feeling of space and the innovative materials are just asking to be explored,” continues Heilmer from his studio in Munich where the show car was conceived last November and where it has now been built. “So, it was very important for us from the outset to also make a physical model of the Vision Urbanaut. We have planned and built every aspect of the car to allow people to experience all of its facets.”