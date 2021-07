Microsoft just released the first build of Windows 11 for Insiders, but a Windows 11 block on pre 8th gen Intel chips has been getting a lot of attention over the weekend. Microsoft today has confirmed and clarified a somewhat controversial stance that CPUs less than 8th generation (Intel) will not meet the requirements for a Windows 11 installation once it's released this fall. During the Windows Insider testing period, Microsoft had already announced that Insiders will be exempt from the block, but only for the life of the beta. Some changes to the stance may be forthcoming, as the blog post details: